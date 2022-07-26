Shawnee Co. Sheriff recognizes Sen. Marshall for life-saving actions at border

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall was recognized by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff for jumping into action to help a migrant woman suffering from heat exhaustion at the southern border.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Monday, July 25, he was honored by Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill with an acknowledgment of service beyond the call of duty for his actions during a recent trip to the southern border.

“I want to thank Sheriff Hill for the recognition and for traveling with me to the Southern border recently to see the crisis first hand – it’s clear that what is going on is a human tragedy in every sense of the word,” Sen. Marshall said. “The young lady that we had tended to had not had any water for two days. She had probably walked about 60 miles through the brush of Texas after already having traversed thousands of miles across Mexico. She was dehydrated, she was close to dying from heat exhaustion – it was a very tragic situation.”

During this trip, Sen. Marshall and Sheriff Hill were on an evening tour with Brooks Co., Texas, Sheriff’s Office when he provided medical assistance to a migrant woman suffering from heat exhaustion.

“Our trip down to the border was very eye-opening and I got to witness Senator Marshall’s compassion first hand. For this country to move forward, it’s going to need people who are willing to do an on-hand’s approach. Senator Marshall didn’t just stand back and observe, he got involved and he rendered aid when it was necessary,” said Sheriff Hill. “Senator Marshall earned my respect.”

Marshall, an OBGYN, said when he got to her, the woman’s pulse was at 140 and her hands had been cut from scaling a barbed wire fence. He said she most likely would have died within the next hour or two.

