Report highlights commitment to energy efficiency, community in ONE Gas

Kansas Gas Service
Kansas Gas Service(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In its yearly environmental report, ONE Gas, the parent company of Kansas Gas Service, highlighted its commitment to energy efficiency and community support.

Kansas Gas Service says on Tuesday, July 26, its parent company, ONE Gas, released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report outlining its commitment to safe operations, responsible environmental stewardship and an inclusive and diverse work culture.

“Natural gas plays an essential role in Kansas’ transition to a carbon-neutral energy future, and we are actively working toward that future,” said Sean Postlethwait, vice president of Operations for Kansas Gas Service. “This report highlights our commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable natural gas service to our customers, now and into the future.”

In 2021, the company said it completed construction on the Hutchinson South Service Center which uses new energy-efficient building standards including:

  • Automated lighting system and brightness sensors
  • Automated thermostat control and more efficient HVACs
  • Stormwater capture to aerate low-impact landscaping

KGS also said its Customer Serviced team offered in-person workshops around the Sunflower State to help guide customers through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program application process.

Lastly, the report noted that the ONE Gas Foundation donated more than $400,000 across Kansas to support community enrichment and development.

“Our ESG report outlines the vision and progress toward a more sustainable future for all the communities we serve,” Postlethwait said.

To read the full ONE Gas report, click HERE.

