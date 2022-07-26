Advertisement

RCPD: Man threatens Manhattan couple with metal pole

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a 63-year-old man allegedly threatened a Manhattan couple with a metal pole early Saturday morning.

The Riley County Police Department says around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, officers were called to the 400 block of S 3rd St. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they said a 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man reported they had been threatened by a 63-year-old man with a metal pole.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 and report it.

