Over $1 million in grants awarded to downtown areas in KS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced the recipients of the inaugural HEAL grants on Tuesday.

The Historic Economic Asset Lifeline is a program designed to help building owners revitalize downtown buildings and properties for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare, or entrepreneurship.

“The goal of the HEAL is to rescue downtown buildings and restore them as productive spaces for business and community use,” Lt. Governor Toland said. “Seeing our downtown districts turned into more attractive and vibrant places to live and work, along with creating new jobs and services for Kansans, is key to our state’s prosperity.”

Grants are divided into two funding categories, emergency and regular, for cities with fewer than 50,000 residents.

Emergency HEAL Award recipients include:

Elmo Building, Burden - $40,000

Union Gas Building Renovation, Caney - $65,000

Pretty Boy Floyd’s Underground Restaurant and Event Venue, Ellsworth - $65,000

Cohn-Gardner Hill Department Store, Eudora - $65,000

The Eureka Project, Eureka - $41,000

McDonald Hall, Fort Scott - $65,000

Kollock and Bragunier-Otte Buildings, Peabody - $65,000

David Rettiger Building, Strong City - $65,000

Jacob Engles Dry Goods/Restaurant and Distillery, Wellington - $64,000

Stiles Mortuary Building, Wilson - $50,000

A total of 220 applications were received for Regular HEAL grants. Twenty-two projects from across the state are receiving $1,294,715 in matching grant funds.

Regular HEAL award recipients include:

The Star Block Restaurant/Retail, Osage City - $65,000

Restoration of 17 E. Fourth Ave - Brewery Manufacturing, Emporia - $65,000

HL Hart Building Coworking & Apartment, Newton - $65,000

Historic Lowis Building - Nesting Expansion, Colby - $65,000

Atchison Riverfront Brewery Project, Atchison - $65,000

Letha’s, Plainville - $8,000

Farmer and Florist Renovation/Expansion, Marysville - $65,000

Weathered Wood Home Store, Council Grove - $65,000

Heartland Gamebirds & Lodge, Courtland - $65,000

The Gym at Matfield Green Recording Studio, Matfield Green - $65,000

1010 Main, Goodland - $65,000

113 W. Lincoln Ave - Fitness Center, Lincoln - $65,000

Bill and Essie’s BBQ LLC, Marion - $65,000

Farmers Union Co-op Rehap-Children’s Museum, Alma - $65,000

Farmhouse Fresh in Jetmore, Jetmore - $57,260

OmGrown Yoga & Wellness Collective, Baldwin City - $41,780

The Landing Restaurant & Outdoor Gathering Place, Great Bend - $43,960

Junction City Brewery & Restaurant, Junction City - $65,000

Midland Performing Arts Center, Winfield - $38,715

Tree House of Early Learning, Independence - $65,000

Robin’s Nest, Minneola - $65,000

