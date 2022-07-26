Over $1 million in grants awarded to downtown areas in KS
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced the recipients of the inaugural HEAL grants on Tuesday.
The Historic Economic Asset Lifeline is a program designed to help building owners revitalize downtown buildings and properties for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare, or entrepreneurship.
“The goal of the HEAL is to rescue downtown buildings and restore them as productive spaces for business and community use,” Lt. Governor Toland said. “Seeing our downtown districts turned into more attractive and vibrant places to live and work, along with creating new jobs and services for Kansans, is key to our state’s prosperity.”
Grants are divided into two funding categories, emergency and regular, for cities with fewer than 50,000 residents.
Emergency HEAL Award recipients include:
- Elmo Building, Burden - $40,000
- Union Gas Building Renovation, Caney - $65,000
- Pretty Boy Floyd’s Underground Restaurant and Event Venue, Ellsworth - $65,000
- Cohn-Gardner Hill Department Store, Eudora - $65,000
- The Eureka Project, Eureka - $41,000
- McDonald Hall, Fort Scott - $65,000
- Kollock and Bragunier-Otte Buildings, Peabody - $65,000
- David Rettiger Building, Strong City - $65,000
- Jacob Engles Dry Goods/Restaurant and Distillery, Wellington - $64,000
- Stiles Mortuary Building, Wilson - $50,000
A total of 220 applications were received for Regular HEAL grants. Twenty-two projects from across the state are receiving $1,294,715 in matching grant funds.
Regular HEAL award recipients include:
- The Star Block Restaurant/Retail, Osage City - $65,000
- Restoration of 17 E. Fourth Ave - Brewery Manufacturing, Emporia - $65,000
- HL Hart Building Coworking & Apartment, Newton - $65,000
- Historic Lowis Building - Nesting Expansion, Colby - $65,000
- Atchison Riverfront Brewery Project, Atchison - $65,000
- Letha’s, Plainville - $8,000
- Farmer and Florist Renovation/Expansion, Marysville - $65,000
- Weathered Wood Home Store, Council Grove - $65,000
- Heartland Gamebirds & Lodge, Courtland - $65,000
- The Gym at Matfield Green Recording Studio, Matfield Green - $65,000
- 1010 Main, Goodland - $65,000
- 113 W. Lincoln Ave - Fitness Center, Lincoln - $65,000
- Bill and Essie’s BBQ LLC, Marion - $65,000
- Farmers Union Co-op Rehap-Children’s Museum, Alma - $65,000
- Farmhouse Fresh in Jetmore, Jetmore - $57,260
- OmGrown Yoga & Wellness Collective, Baldwin City - $41,780
- The Landing Restaurant & Outdoor Gathering Place, Great Bend - $43,960
- Junction City Brewery & Restaurant, Junction City - $65,000
- Midland Performing Arts Center, Winfield - $38,715
- Tree House of Early Learning, Independence - $65,000
- Robin’s Nest, Minneola - $65,000
