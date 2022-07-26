Nominating Commission to interview 11 Court of Appeals nominees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will interview 11 applicants for an Appeals Judge vacancy on Aug. 2.

The Commission said interviews will meet in the Douglas Co. District Courthouse, 3rd Division, 111 E 11th St., in Lawrence. Commissioners will meet at 8:45 a.m. and interviews will begin at 9.

The interview schedule is as follows:

8:45 a.m. - Meeting Convenes

9 a.m. - Kristen Wheeler

9:30 a.m. - Meryl Carver-Allmond

10 a.m. - Randall Hodgkinson

10:30 a.m. - Break

11 a.m. - David Rempel

11:30 a.m. - Natalie Chalmers

12 p.m. - Lunch break

1 p.m. - Rachel Pickering

1:30 p.m. - Russell Keller

2 p.m. - Jason Thompson

2:30 p.m. - Break

3 p.m. - Edward Robinson

3:30 p.m. - Lisa Montgomery

4 p.m. - Jarrod Kieffer

4:30 p.m. - Break

5 p.m. - Reconvene for deliberations and voting

5:30 p.m. - Meeting will adjourn

Under Kansas law, Governor Laura kelly will appoint a judge to the Court of Appeals who will then be subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews and then submit three names for the Gov. to consider.

