Advertisement

Nominating Commission to interview 11 Court of Appeals nominees

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will interview 11 applicants for an Appeals Judge vacancy on Aug. 2.

Kansas Courts says the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will meet on Aug. 2 to interview 11 applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell.

The Commission said interviews will meet in the Douglas Co. District Courthouse, 3rd Division, 111 E 11th St., in Lawrence. Commissioners will meet at 8:45 a.m. and interviews will begin at 9.

The interview schedule is as follows:

  • 8:45 a.m. - Meeting Convenes
  • 9 a.m. - Kristen Wheeler
  • 9:30 a.m. - Meryl Carver-Allmond
  • 10 a.m. - Randall Hodgkinson
  • 10:30 a.m. - Break
  • 11 a.m. - David Rempel
  • 11:30 a.m. - Natalie Chalmers
  • 12 p.m. - Lunch break
  • 1 p.m. - Rachel Pickering
  • 1:30 p.m. - Russell Keller
  • 2 p.m. - Jason Thompson
  • 2:30 p.m. - Break
  • 3 p.m. - Edward Robinson
  • 3:30 p.m. - Lisa Montgomery
  • 4 p.m. - Jarrod Kieffer
  • 4:30 p.m. - Break
  • 5 p.m. - Reconvene for deliberations and voting
  • 5:30 p.m. - Meeting will adjourn

Under Kansas law, Governor Laura kelly will appoint a judge to the Court of Appeals who will then be subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews and then submit three names for the Gov. to consider.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Fire at Stull church under investigation
File image
Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
Blaisdell Family Swim Complex
14-year old taken to juvenile intake after making threats at public pool

Latest News

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
FILE - Fentanyl
Marshall questions officials as fentanyl continues to flood Kansas
FILE - At-home Covid test
10K+ COVID-19 tests sent to 2K+ Kansans in need
Kansas Gas Service
Report highlights commitment to energy efficiency, community in ONE Gas
The zoo hopes to bring awareness of pollution to the public.
Manhole covers painted