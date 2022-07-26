New $54K+ van to help Flint Hills Discovery Center expand opportunities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new van valued at more than $54,000 will help the Flint Hills Discovery Center expand the opportunities it already provides.

On July 19, the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation says it provided funds to the City of Manhattan for the purchase of a 15-passenger van for $54,249. With the purchase from Briggs Auto Group, FHDC said it will be able to enhance programs already offered and provide new chances for guests to experience the Flint Hills.

The Foundation said it was able to secure the funds through the 2020 Friend of the Flint Hills fundraiser and the 2020 year-end appeal. It was also the commitment of the Foundation to completely fund the purchase of the van with no city tax dollars utilized. It said it will also provide funds for the FHDC to place a graphic wrap on the van.

“The opportunities for the FHDC programs to reach out and go into the Flint Hills are significantly increased with the capacity of the new 15-passenger van,” said Bruce Snead, President of the FHDC Foundation.

