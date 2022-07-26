Advertisement

Motorcycle wreck sends Junction City man to hospital with internal injuries

FILE - Motorcycle accident
FILE - Motorcycle accident(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was rushed to hospitals in Manhattan and Topeka for internal injuries after a motorcycle crash.

The Riley County Police Department reports that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, officers were called to the 1100 block of Garden Way in Manhattan with reports of a motorcycle wreck.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Theron Shoenrock, 21, of Junction City, had crossed over the centerline and hit a parked 2010 Ford Escape.

RCPD sid Shoenrock was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and then later to a hospital in Topeka for internal injuries and possible broken bones.

