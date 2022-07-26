Medicaid coverage to expand for Kansas mothers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A plan to provide Kansas mothers with health care coverage under Kansas Medicaid (KanCare) was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Tuesday.

The expansion will include postpartum health care extension from two months to a year and extends coverage for postpartum beneficiaries of KanCare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). There currently more than 500,000 Kansas who are enrolled in Kansas Medicaid or CHIP.

“The first year after giving birth is a crucial period for both mom and baby. This extension not only improves maternal health options to those who may not have previously benefited, but also provides uninterrupted health care coverage stability,” Secretary of Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Janet Stanek said.

Before the postpartum extension, most mothers used KanCare would lose eligibility for Medicaid benefits around two months postpartum, which left many new mothers without access to medical and behavioral health care as they recovered from childbirth.

