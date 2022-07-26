Mayor, city manager provide updates on Polk-Quincy Viaduct, White Lakes and city manager search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran shed some light on what is turning out to be a very busy summer in Topeka during their monthly news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall.

Among the topics discussed during the approximate half-hour news conference were the city budget; closing in on a the hiring of a new city manager; new developments on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct rail repair project; the White Lakes Mall demolition; and hiring workers for the city of Topeka.

City leaders are considering 40 applicants for the city manager’s opening, that occurred after the departure of Brent Trout, who announced his resignation from that position in November 2021.

Cochran has been serving as interim city manager while applications for the permanent position were being taken.

At Tuesday morning’s news conference, Cochran said that of the 40 applicants for Topeka city manager, 13 have ties to Kansas, five live in Kansas and two live in Topeka.

Also discussed at Tuesday’s news conference was the possible relaxing of current rules stipulating that employees of the city of Topeka must live in Shawnee County, with the city manager required to live in Topeka.

The hope in relaxing the regulation to allow employees or job-seekers to live outside Shawnee County would be to increase the pool of employees

Cochran said there are a number of openings at present for the city of Topeka. He encouraged people to go to the city’s website, www.topeka.org, to apply.

Padilla said the city wanted to let its employees know they are appreciated and valued, and that he wants the city to be known as a good employer.

Additionally, work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct along Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka was discussed. The Kansas Department of Transportation continues to oversee the project to make repairs on the viaduct’s bridge railing on the north end of downtown Topeka.

Issues with the railing were discovered recently near where the viaduct crosses over S.W. 1st and Topeka Boulevard. Once the work is done where the viaduct crosses over S. Kansas Avenue on the north end of downtown Topeka -- allowing for streets in that area to reopen -- work will begin on making rail repairs on the viaduct near S.W. 1st and Topeka Boulevard.

Unlike the area near the north end of downtown Topeka, where several streets -- including the 200 block of S. Kansas Avenue have been shut down for more than a month -- the work near S.W. 1st and Topeka Boulevard isn’t expected to result in the complete closure of Topeka Boulevard or 1st Street.

Meanwhile, demolition work is nearly completed on the former White Lakes Mall in the 3600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Work on cleaning up debris from the basement is continuing while the south wall of Mainline Printing is reinforced.

Once a lawsuit is settled and the rest of the demolition is completed, an announcement is expected on what will occupy the land where the mall formerly stood.

The next pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 18 in Shawnee County District Court in a lawsuit brought against KDL Inc. by Mainline Printing in March 2021, about three months after the largely empty mall was destroyed in an arson. KDL Inc. is owned by Kent Lindemuth.

Demolition of the former mall began this past March.

Padilla commended Mainline Printing for acquiring the former Gordman’s store at 3245 S.W. Topeka Blvd. for future expansion. Work on renovating that building was taking place Tuesday.

Padilla also said he was pleased with the new “outcomes-based” city budgeting process and for the amount of citizen input that has taken place.

