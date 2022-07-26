Marshall questions officials as fentanyl continues to flood Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall questioned more members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet as fentanyl continues to flood the Sunflower State.

During a hearing on Tuesday, July 26, with the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he questioned federal officials on the President’s response to the deadly fentanyl crisis which has wreaked havoc across Kansas and the nation.

“Kansas is literally at the crossroads of fentanyl trafficking,” Sen. Marshall said. “With three major arteries coming out of Mexico piercing the heart of my great state, and all 3 bisecting the nation’s busiest east-west byway, we are now ground zero. In Mexico, Chinese chemists and the cartels convert these precursors into fentanyl, and lace fake pills like Adderall, or Xanax, or Percocet, or mix with illicit drugs like meth and cocaine… Unfortunately, this is one supply chain from China that’s not broken… Dying from fentanyl is poisoning, not an overdose.”

Marshall indicated that the following officials participated in the hearing:

Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Carole Johnson, Administrator, Health Resources and Services Administration

Christopher Jones, Acting Director, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kemp Chester, Senior Policy Advisory for Supply Reduction and International Relations, Office of National Drug Control Policy

Marshall said he also recently questioned Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky in a different hearing regarding fentanyl. Both hearings follow countless seizures of the illicit drug within the borders of the Sunflower State.

