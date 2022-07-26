Advertisement

Marshall questions officials as fentanyl continues to flood Kansas

FILE - Fentanyl
FILE - Fentanyl(WIS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall questioned more members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet as fentanyl continues to flood the Sunflower State.

During a hearing on Tuesday, July 26, with the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he questioned federal officials on the President’s response to the deadly fentanyl crisis which has wreaked havoc across Kansas and the nation.

“Kansas is literally at the crossroads of fentanyl trafficking,” Sen. Marshall said. “With three major arteries coming out of Mexico piercing the heart of my great state, and all 3 bisecting the nation’s busiest east-west byway, we are now ground zero. In Mexico, Chinese chemists and the cartels convert these precursors into fentanyl, and lace fake pills like Adderall, or Xanax, or Percocet, or mix with illicit drugs like meth and cocaine… Unfortunately, this is one supply chain from China that’s not broken… Dying from fentanyl is poisoning, not an overdose.”

Marshall indicated that the following officials participated in the hearing:

  • Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
  • Carole Johnson, Administrator, Health Resources and Services Administration
  • Christopher Jones, Acting Director, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • Kemp Chester, Senior Policy Advisory for Supply Reduction and International Relations, Office of National Drug Control Policy

Marshall said he also recently questioned Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky in a different hearing regarding fentanyl. Both hearings follow countless seizures of the illicit drug within the borders of the Sunflower State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Fire at Stull church under investigation
File image
Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
Blaisdell Family Swim Complex
14-year old taken to juvenile intake after making threats at public pool

Latest News

Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
FILE - At-home Covid test
10K+ COVID-19 tests sent to 2K+ Kansans in need
Kansas Gas Service
Report highlights commitment to energy efficiency, community in ONE Gas
The zoo hopes to bring awareness of pollution to the public.
Manhole covers painted