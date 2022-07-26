Leading Kansas gubernatorial candidates tout records, support in campaign finance filings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The presumed major party candidates for governor are pouring millions of dollars into the race, and touting fundraising records for candidates in their respective positions.

In campaign finance reports filed Monday, Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly reports raising $1.5 million in the reporting period between Jan. 1, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

Her campaign calls it a record for an incumbent governor, and brings her total for the election cycle to more than $4.5 million.

“Governor Kelly has gotten Kansas back on track, and her fundraising record proves that Kansans are looking forward to her continued, steady leadership,” Kelly campaign manager Shelbi Dantic said.

Kelly’s report also shows the campaign spent $2.1 million, approximately half of that on TV and media ads.

Republican Derek Schmidt’s campaign counters with a report the current Attorney General raised $707,000 between January 1 and July 21.

Combined with the $1.6 million raised last year, they say the total is a new record for any non-incumbent gubernatorial candidate at this stage of the race.

Schmidt has $1.5 million cash on hand, compared to $1.3 million for Kelly.

“Kansans are disappointed with Governor Kelly’s failures and are excited about Derek’s positive vision for our state, and that’s reflected in today’s report,” Schmidt campaign manager CJ Grover said.

Schmidt’s full report had not been posted as of 8:45 p.m. Monday.

In other filings, Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, who announced in early June he was launching campaign for governor as an independent, reported raising $35,950.

Republican Arlyn Briggs had not yet filed for the current period, but reported raising $50 in 2021. Democrat Richard Karnowski also did not yet have a current report, but he raised $32,250 in 2021. Of that, $30,000 was a loan from himself.

