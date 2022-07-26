Advertisement

Leaders to meet in Emporia for Latinx Leadership community conversation

Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Latinx leaders from across the state will converge on Emporia for a community conversation about Latinx leadership.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says it has teamed up with Emporia Spanish Speakers to host a community conversation about diversity, representation, and the importance of community engagement between 2 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Granada Theater, 807 Commercial St. It said the conversation will feature distinguished guest speakers from around the Sunflower State.

The Chamber noted that Speakers are expected to include:

  • Huascar Medina - Poet Laureate of Kansas
  • Daniela Rivas - Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director of McPherson
  • Ernestor De La Rosa - Assistant City manager of Dodge City

According to the Chamber, De La Rosa is a DACA recipient and was appointed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to serve on the Kansas Hispanic Latino American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Racial Equity and Justice Commission.

“We are going to have a wonderful conversation about the importance of representation and diversity in community leadership. I hope, at the very least, attendees will walk away knowing that diversity is a strength and feel empowered,” Medina said.

After the presentations, the Chamber said the speakers will be available for a question and answer session. It said attendees will have the chance to ask speakers about their experiences and community involvement.

The event is free to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

