Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Say goodbye to the Choco Taco.

Klondike says it has discontinued the taco-shaped ice cream treat.

Choco Tacos have been around since the 1980s, but the company says they are not as popular as other products.

Fans are already taking to social media with comments like “Choco Taco has fallen,“ and “They always take the best things away from us.”

There is still hope.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted an offer to Klondike’s parent company to buy the rights to Choco Tacos.

