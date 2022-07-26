KCDC hosts kindergartners ahead of first year in school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center welcomed Topeka kids preparing for their first year of school.

They were able to enjoy play time with other kids their age at the Discovery Center’s annual Discovery Kindergarten Fair. The fair also allows parents to visit and learn about other non-profits and organizations in the community.

“It’s a really fun chance to celebrate all these kiddos going to school for the first time and make sure their caregivers get connected to resources, too,” Laura Burton, KCDC Director of Marketing, said.

The Greater Topeka Partnership works with the city’s school districts to sponsor the fair, keeping it free for families. You can learn more about the Discovery Center and other services they provide at KansasDiscovery.org.

