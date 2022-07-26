KC metro residents may be moving toward Topeka’s top housing market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a recent report, residents from the KC metro may be migrating inward in the Sunflower State as Topeka’s housing market ranked first in Kansas.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, July 25, that Topeka once again made Realtor.com’s list of hottest housing markets.

“This is great news!” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “With housing markets across the country beginning to lose steam, the continued strength of the Topeka market highlights the fundamentals that make our community an incredible place to live. We used to say the great life you can enjoy in Topeka was the best-kept secret in the country. I guess the secret is out!”

According to Linda Briden, CEO of the Sunflower Association of Realtors, the Capital City ranked as the top housing market in the State of Kansas while it ranked 14th nationally.

“Home sales continue to be strong in Shawnee County,” Briden said. “Topeka continues to be the top housing market in Kansas and, at No. 14, one of the best housing markets in the United States. Topeka-area realtors are eager to help new families discover their next home in our incredible community.”

According to the report from Realtor.com, in general, big cities with a higher cost of living around the country are out while affordable metros are in. However, while one of the cheapest cities on the list with the median listing price hovering around $225,000, homes still took about 23 days to sell.

Realtor.com also noted the Capital City’s low unemployment rate in May at 2.5% which was well below the national average of 3.6%

“When I look at who’s shopping on Realtor.com in Topeka, interestingly 25% of home shoppers are from the state, with the No. 1 viewers coming from Kansas City,” George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com said.

June’s hottest real estate markets according to Realtor.com are as follows:

Concord, N.H. Manchester, N.H. Burlington, Vt. Portland, Maine Burlington, N.C.

