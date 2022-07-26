Kansas Farm Bureau to elect new president following Felts’ Dec. 5 retirement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Come the end of 2022, the Kansas Farm Bureau will elect a new commander and chief following the Dec. 5 retirement of Rich Felts.

After 8 years as president of the Kansas Farm Bureau, the agency says Montgomery Co. farmer Rich Felts will retire on Dec. 5. He previously served as the organization’s vice president for three years and was on the board of directors before he moved into the leadership roles.

“The decision to retire was not an easy one,” Felts said. “I have enjoyed my time working for and with Farm Bureau members of Kansas. My wife, Shirley, and I look forward to returning to the farm and know our organization will continue to advocate, educate and serve Kansans.”

The Bureau noted that Felts began his service to the agency at the county level and held leadership and volunteer positions for extension, conservation, rural fire, church and township boards.

“Rich has been a steadfast and strong leader of our farm organization,” Terry Holdren, KFB CEO, said. “His work on behalf of our members, our state and agriculture has put us in a great position for the future.”

The organization said Felts served on the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors, chaired the board of Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and affiliated boards and committees and was appointed to various task forces by governors and others on behalf of farmers and ranchers in the Sunflower State.

Under Felts’ leadership, the Bureau said Kansas Farm Bureau Health Plans were created, more than $150,000 was raised to end hunger in local communities, consumers were educated about sustainable agriculture and innovation and entrepreneurship were improved in rural communities. It also said it supported the expansion of mental health resources for farmers and ranchers during his time.

The Bureau indicated that a new president will be elected at its annual meeting on Dec. 5 in Manhattan.

