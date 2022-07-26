Advertisement

K-State’s Lee nominated for NCAA Women of the Year

K-State junior Ayoka Lee shoots against Iowa State, Jan. 11, 2022
K-State junior Ayoka Lee shoots against Iowa State, Jan. 11, 2022(K-State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A list of accolades that keeps on growing for Ayoka Lee.

The Wildcat star was nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Lee was the only player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season to register 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks. She was the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors, a three-time All-Big 12 First Team and she was selected to the 2022 Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the first time.

Lee was the first player in K-State women’s basketball history to average a double-double in at least two seasons, as she achieved the feat in her freshman season in 2019-20 and again in 2021-22.

Lee ranks ninth in school history for points scored with 1,661, sixth for rebounds with 887, third for blocks with 235, sixth for field goals made with 665 and sixth for free throws made with 331. She is also second for double-doubles with 49.

At January’s NCAA Convention in San Antonio, the national Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced.

