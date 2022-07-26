Jayhawks’ Redwine is a world champion

EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Talk about a big accomplishment.

Kansas Track and Field head coach Stanley Redwine is now a world champion after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. He and Tim Weaver (Team Manager) led Team USA to the most medals in World Athletics history.

This was a landslide victory for Team USA who had 33 medals total, 13 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze. The next best was a three way tie with Ethiopia, Jamaica and Kenya who all had 10.

