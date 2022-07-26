Advertisement

Jayhawks’ Redwine is a world champion

KU Track and Field coach Stanley Redwine (left) and Head Manager Tim Weaver (right) posing as...
KU Track and Field coach Stanley Redwine (left) and Head Manager Tim Weaver (right) posing as Team World Champions(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Talk about a big accomplishment.

Kansas Track and Field head coach Stanley Redwine is now a world champion after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. He and Tim Weaver (Team Manager) led Team USA to the most medals in World Athletics history.

This was a landslide victory for Team USA who had 33 medals total, 13 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze. The next best was a three way tie with Ethiopia, Jamaica and Kenya who all had 10.

