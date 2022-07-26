Gov. to host blood drive as shortage continues to plague nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has geared up to host a blood drive at the Statehouse as the nation continues to be plagued by a critical blood shortage.

The Community Blood Center says Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has joined the team to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at the Statehouse, 300 SW 10th St.

CBC said the blood drive is in response to the national blood storage which continues to impact the Capital City and surrounding areas. It said all donors will receive a free Kansas City Royals t-shirt.

Currently, the CBC noted that the region’s blood supply stands at a 2-3 day inventory, which is well below the ideal 7-day inventory. It said blood centers across the nation have suffered from critical blood shortages since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBC indicated that the summer months are particularly challenging due to school breaks and increased travel, however, the impact of the pandemic continues to add volatility to an already unstable blood supply.

“Life-saving blood donations are always an essential need for the community, especially in the summer months, and even more so as we are still feeling the effects of the last two years,” said Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Operations at Community Blood Center. “We greatly value our continued partnerships with Governor Kelly and the Kansas City Royals, and we urge the community to step up to the plate and donate blood for patients in need.”

According to the Center, it only takes one hour to donate blood while a single donation can save multiple lives. It said about one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include:

Cancer patients

Accident victims

Burn victims

Trauma victims

Transplant recipients

Surgery patients

Chronically transfused patients who suffer from sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Etc.

The CBC noted that appointments are encouraged, however, they are not required to donate. To make an appointment, click HERE and enter Group Code: TP75.

