Gov. honors Sen. Dole’s role in ADA on 32nd anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Governor Laura Kelly has honored late Senator Bob Dole’s role in the historic legislation.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, July 26, she commemorated the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as the role of late Sen. Bob Dole in the passage of the historic law. She said she signed a proclamation to celebrate the anniversary.

“Before becoming Governor, I worked as a recreational therapist and lobbied at the state and federal level to pass long-overdue protections from discrimination for people with disabilities,” said Gov. Kelly. “That’s where I first met with Senator Dole and saw his tireless efforts to pass the ADA and ensure Americans with disabilities were afforded equal rights and opportunities.”

On July 26, 1990, KIelly said President H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law which prohibits discrimination in employment, public places and businesses. Sen. Dole led the ADA’s development and passage along with many advocates from the Sunflower State.

Since it was originally signed, Kelly noted that the ADA has evolved to provide expanded protections and access to people with disabilities.

“Kansas continues to be committed to the promise of the ADA,” said Martha Gabehart, Executive Director of the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns (KCDC). “The KCDC helps Kansas continue that commitment by working towards the improvement of employment opportunities for people with disabilities and securing funding for services to help them live in their own communities.”

The Governor indicated that Kansas has affirmed this commitment in recent years with expansions in employment opportunities, vocational training opportunities and other support programs.

