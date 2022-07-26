Advertisement

Game wardens search for leads after two bucks found illegally shot

Game wardens search for those responsible for illegally killing two white tail deer on July 22,...
Game wardens search for those responsible for illegally killing two white tail deer on July 22, 2022.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game wardens are searching for information about two deer illegally shot in southeastern Kansas.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say they need help finding the responsible parties for illegally shooting two Whitetail bucks in Elk County.

Game wardens said the bucks are believed to have been shot between 8:45 a.m. on July 22 and July 23, on private property east of Oak Valley.

If anyone has information about the bucks, they should contact Game Warden Gerler at 620-388-7643. Anonymous tips can be made to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843.

