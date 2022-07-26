Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are on the scene and investigating a boat that capsized in the Kansas River.

Lt. Josh McEwan with the Kansas Highway Patrol said crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, to an area of the Kansas River near the Oakland Expressway bridge which appears to have been underwater for quite some time.

When officials attempted to remove the boat, they revealed a registration sticker from the year 1993. However, the question remains just exactly how long the boat was left there and who it belongs to.

Lt. McEwan noted that the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife will now most likely cross reference the tag with its database to find the last registered owner of the boat.

A Kansas Department of Transportation drone inspecting bridges on Tuesday revealed the boat to officials, which launched the investigation.

An overturned boat was located in the Kansas River, near the Oakland Expressway in Shawnee Co. Tuesday afternoon. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

Kansas Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee Heights Fire District and AMR crews were all dispatched to the scene.

