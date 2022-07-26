Advertisement

Emergency crews investigate capsized boat in Kansas River

From WIBW Eric Ives' Facebook Live, originally aired at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26th.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are on the scene and investigating a boat that capsized in the Kansas River.

Lt. Josh McEwan with the Kansas Highway Patrol said crews were called around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, to an area of the Kansas River near the Oakland Expressway bridge which appears to have been underwater for quite some time.

When officials attempted to remove the boat, they revealed a registration sticker from the year 1993. However, the question remains just exactly how long the boat was left there and who it belongs to.

Lt. McEwan noted that the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife will now most likely cross reference the tag with its database to find the last registered owner of the boat.

A Kansas Department of Transportation drone inspecting bridges on Tuesday revealed the boat to officials, which launched the investigation.

An overturned boat was located in the Kansas River, near the Oakland Expressway in Shawnee Co....
An overturned boat was located in the Kansas River, near the Oakland Expressway in Shawnee Co. Tuesday afternoon.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

Kansas Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Highway Patrol, Shawnee Heights Fire District and AMR crews were all dispatched to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Fire at Stull church under investigation
File image
Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
Blaisdell Family Swim Complex
14-year old taken to juvenile intake after making threats at public pool

Latest News

Boat Recovered in Kaw River
Overturned Boat Found in Kaw River
Alexander Morris Harris III
Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery
FILE - Fentanyl
Marshall questions officials as fentanyl continues to flood Kansas
FILE - At-home Covid test
10K+ COVID-19 tests sent to 2K+ Kansans in need