Deer in the road sends 2 Manhattan men to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer in the road sent two Manhattan men to the hospital late Sunday night.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers were called to the 6100 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by Jose Castro-River, 25, of Manhattan, had been westbound when he tried to avoid a deer on the road. This caused the vehicle to leave the road, partially overturn and then come to a stop in a field right-side-up.

RCPD noted Castro-Rivera, and a passenger, Axel Chaves, 22, of Manhattan, were both rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with minor injuries.

