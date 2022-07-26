Carbondale Police warn residents of failing RR safety bars on Main St.

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police have warned residents to not go around railroad safety bars that are down on Main St. as BNSF sends technicians out to the malfunction.

The Carbondale Police Department says as of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, that officials are aware of an apparent malfunction of the railroad safety bars across the tracks on Main St.

CPD said the safety bars appear to currently be functioning correctly, however, BNSF has been contacted to send a technician to diagnose and fix the issue.

Since officials are unaware of what caused the issue, CPD said drivers should ensure they come to a complete stop and look both ways thoroughly before they cross the tracks.

If the safety bars are down, CPD warned drivers to not attempt to cross the tracks, even if a train is not seen. If the bars are down and residents feel they are malfunctioning, they should contact BNSF to let them know and find a safe alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.