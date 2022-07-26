Burlington Police warn of identity theft after one resident already affected

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police have warned residents of an identity theft scam that has already affected one resident.

The Burlington Police Department says on July 23, a local woman reported that someone had called her and posed as a Bank of America employee. The caller ID also indicated the call had originated from the bank.

BPD said the caller told the woman her debit card had been fraudulently used at a Walmart in Los Angeles and had requested her account information so they could open a new account for her.

Later, BPD said the woman was informed via email from Bank of America that there were more fraudulent transactions on her account and asked her to call them.

When the woman called the bank, BPD said they told her someone had transferred $3,500 from her account and a second wire transfer for $5,000 was attempted.

When the woman reported her earlier call, BPD said the bank told her she had been lied to and was the victim of a scam.

Fortunately, BPD said the bank was able to stop the $5,000 transfer and was refunded the $3,500 since fraud protection had been set up on her account.

The Department has warned residents to be aware of the circulating scam and to not fall for identity theft.

