10K+ COVID-19 tests sent to 2K+ Kansans in need

FILE - At-home Covid test
FILE - At-home Covid test(FOX5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 10,000 free at-home COVID-19 tests have been sent to more than 2,000 Kansas families following a partnership between the KDHE and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity - RF Catalytic Capital - as well as Project Access to COVID Tests to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests to Kansans in vulnerable communities.

The KDHE said more than 2,000 Kansas families have already ordered more than 10,000 tests through the project.

The Department noted that frequent testing is especially important for those with more exposure to the public, such as kids in school or those who spend time in a group setting.

To see if your zip code is eligible for free COVID tests through the program, click HERE.

For more support ordering tests, call 866-534-3463.

