Youth Football Camp brings the best out of K-State, KU football players

K-State DE Jaylen Pickle going through drills at Salina Fieldhouse
K-State DE Jaylen Pickle going through drills at Salina Fieldhouse(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The one common theme from the Youth Football Camp at Salina Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon was simple, seeing the smiles and helping the young athletes.

Day one of camp is now a wrap and a record number of athletes came, about 300 athletes ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Many drills were going on from the offensive side of the ball and defensively too.

K-State players Hayden Gillum, Cooper Beebe and 2023 Wildcat commit Avery Johnson were among the big crowd of ‘Cats.

As for KU, Sam Burt and Jared Casey were there as well among other personnel.

These players told 13 Sports helping the kids grow and passing down what they know is so important because they were once in their shoes.

“It means the world,” Gillum said. “I guess growing up a Kansas kid, coming to these camps and I remember getting to see older players like myself now so just to be able to come back and give back and help teach these guys and give them the opportunity to do what we’re doing now, it really means a lot.”

“This is where always every kid starts, everybody has dreams of playing college ball, professional, it all starts here. I’ve been very fortunate to have success and now it’s my turn to give back to these kids and come out and teach them what I know and help them in the future,” Beebe said.

“I was in their position once so I really know how it feels and just if I can influence one kid today and be a role model to one of those kids then it’s going to be a win for the day for me so I’m just happy to be here,” Johnson said.

Defensive Lineman Sam Burt and Tight end Jared Casey echoed the same message and they say it’s nice that both programs collaborated to make a difference

“I mean I didn’t start football until sixth grade so to get these kids started even earlier is even better and it’s really cool to see,” Burt said. “I mean they said they 300 kids here and it’s really cool to see that much and how many kids are impacted by football and for them to be here is amazing.”

“Just keep working hard. It can work out for you if you just put your mind to it and that’s what I tell them, it’s going to be difficult and it’s not going to be easy and just keep going and things can happen for you,” Casey said.

The camp ends Monday but it starts at nine a.m. and goes until two and check in is 45 minutes before camp begins.

