Woman dies following Chase Co. complex fire

COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A 74-year-old woman has died following a large fire at a Chase Co. housing complex over the weekend.

According to KVOE, the blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Low Housing Development at 101 E. 8th in Cottonwood Falls.

Officials say Building B, one of the five buildings housed on the property was completely destroyed.

KVOE reports Sharon Tatman, 74, was pulled from her unit by rescue crews and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire took around six hours to completely extinguish, according to KVOE. Officials say it destroyed four housing units, the manager’s office, mail room and laundry room.

No foul play is suspected and the cause remains under investigation as of Monday morning. Officials say it remains unclear if Tatman died as a result of the fire, however, and autopsy is pending.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.