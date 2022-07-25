Advertisement

Woman dies following Chase Co. complex fire

One person has died following a fire at a Cottonwood Falls housing complex.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A 74-year-old woman has died following a large fire at a Chase Co. housing complex over the weekend.

According to KVOE, the blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Low Housing Development at 101 E. 8th in Cottonwood Falls.

Officials say Building B, one of the five buildings housed on the property was completely destroyed.

KVOE reports Sharon Tatman, 74, was pulled from her unit by rescue crews and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire took around six hours to completely extinguish, according to KVOE. Officials say it destroyed four housing units, the manager’s office, mail room and laundry room.

No foul play is suspected and the cause remains under investigation as of Monday morning. Officials say it remains unclear if Tatman died as a result of the fire, however, and autopsy is pending.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
14 year old Trace Toon made the Top 100 best teen mullets in the country.
Business up front, party in the back
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars

Latest News

Cottonwood Falls Fatal Fire
(KVOE) Cottonwood Falls Fatal Fire
SMSgt Scott Moser has led Highland Park's AFJROTC program to its first Distinguished Unit Award...
Highland Park JROTC earns major honor for the first time in 34 years
Emporia police were called to a truck stop Monday night on the west side of town after...
Two arrested in connection to Emporia shooting
Highest rain chances will be early in the week and mainly at night
Cooler today with rain at times especially this AM