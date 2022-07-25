Advertisement

Wanted 15-year-old turns himself in for Montara burglary

John X. Lopez, 15
John X. Lopez, 15(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced 15-year-old John Lopez turned himself in at The Topeka Police Department on Thursday.

Lopez has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm. Officials identified Lopez as a suspect in the July 8th burglary of a home in the Montara neighborhood after he appeared on the homeowner’s surveillance video.

The other suspects involved in the incident were two 15-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girls. All of them were arrested on July 15th and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections. They were each charged with aggravated battery, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project

Latest News

Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Fire at Stull church under investigation
Mario Cabrera Jr.
Topeka man arrested after domestic dispute sends teenage girl to hospital
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Man found with rifle at N. Topeka Walmart facing additional charges
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19,...
Kansas flags ordered at half staff in honor of fallen North KC police officer