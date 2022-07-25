Wanted 15-year-old turns himself in for Montara burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced 15-year-old John Lopez turned himself in at The Topeka Police Department on Thursday.

Lopez has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm. Officials identified Lopez as a suspect in the July 8th burglary of a home in the Montara neighborhood after he appeared on the homeowner’s surveillance video.

The other suspects involved in the incident were two 15-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girls. All of them were arrested on July 15th and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections. They were each charged with aggravated battery, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

