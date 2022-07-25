Wamego’s next chief of police discusses future

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Wamego has announced its new police chief.

Paul Schliffke, who has been Wamego’s Deputy Chief for nine years, has served in the interim chief since his predecessor’s controversial departure. He was named to the role permanently Wednesday, July 20. Schliffke said he was humbled by being chosen as the next chief.

“I am humbled to be police chief here,” said Schliffke. “I have been the deputy chief here for about nine years and previously worked for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. I am excited to lead our officers. We have a fantastic group of officers here and it is showing the fact that we are a little bit short handed right now, but everybody is pulling in together to work for the community and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

According to Schliffke, the Wamego Law Enforcement Center normally can fill about 12 positions of full-time officers sworn to serve but right now it is short by four. 13 NEWS asked the new chief if he sees any connection between media coverage and the police department’s staffing shortages.

“The news media coverage of law enforcement, both negative and positive, does play into whether people are interested in adopting law enforcement as a career or not,” said Schliffke.“Throughout my career, I have noticed there is times it is very popular and honorable to be a police officer, first responder of any kind for that matter, and then there is other times we kind of hit a lull where we have taken on the chin in the media. Of course, some of that is self-deserved and so it is not people are like ‘well why would I want to do this and risk my safety and everything for something that is going to draw a lot of criticism’ and so it just kind of depends on where society is at with what they see in law enforcement.....And I will say this -- the hiring pool has become a hiring trickle.”

Schliffke was selected after his predecessor, Michael Baker, was fired by the Wamego city manager for insubordination and misconduct. Since he was fired, Baker has continued to deny the allegations and received outspoken support from the community throughout his efforts to retain his position.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.