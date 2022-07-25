Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to Emporia shooting

Emporia police were called to a truck stop Monday night on the west side of town after receiving a report of a bomb threat at that business, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Emporia late last week.

The Emporia Police Dept. says Shedrick Williams, 27 and Keno Hopkins, 21, were taken into custody in connection to a July 22nd shooting in the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza Dr.

Officials say Williams was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Hopkins was booked for a single count of aggravated robbery.

According to EPD, officers were called to the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza on reports of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they located a victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Emporia Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police Dept. at (620) 343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273.

