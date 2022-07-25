Advertisement

Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest

According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop(JCSO)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop.  A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2003 Chevy pickup truck for an alleged traffic infraction near 150 th and Q4 Road shortly before 11 pm.

Deputies found contraband and arrested the driver, 39-year-old, Neville Haynes Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri. Haynes Jr. was booked into the Jackson County jail for possession of cocaine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon.

