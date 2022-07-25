Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide of a Topeka man that occurred Monday morning in Chanute.

According to the KBI, around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. Officials say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a male bystander conducting CPR on a man who had been shot in an alley, just east of 1706 S. Highland.

The victim was identified as Blake Pearson, 34, of Topeka. EMS transported Pearson to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the investigation remains ongoing.

