Topeka man arrested after domestic dispute sends teenage girl to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 23-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple domestic related charges following an altercation in the 800 block of NE 62nd Street on Sunday night.

Mario Cabrera Jr. , 23, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Department of Corrections shortly after 11:00 p.m. Sunday night. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery, criminal restraint, and interference with law enforcement.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance late Sunday night. Officials say a 19-year-old female received medical attention at the scene and was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Cabrera stayed inside of the residence for several minutes before coming outside where deputies were then able to take him into custody without further incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

