Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in custody after being pulled over for a traffic infraction on Saturday at approximately 8:15 pm, near 134 and U.S. Hwy 75.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a 2006 Chevy Trail Blazer for an alleged traffic infraction. and further investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old, Rusty James Potts, of Mayetta, 26-years-old Simone Alexandra Noriega, of Mayetta and 26-year-old, Cass Ellen Cadue, of Mayetta.

Potts was booked into the Jackson County Jail for interference with law enforcement and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. Noriega was booked into the Jail for interference with law enforcement, two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, no child restraint seat, and driving while suspended.

Cadue was booked into the Jail for possession of cocaine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia.

