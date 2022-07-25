Southwest Topeka road to close beginning August 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning August 1 at 8:00 a.m. , SW 61st St. between SW Auburn Road and SW Hodges Road will be closed to thru traffic for the removal and replacement of the existing SW 61st bridge over Six-Mile Creek.

The existing bridge will be replaced with a 27′ x 36′ x 27′ reinforced concrete bridge with a 32 foot wide roadway.

Shawnee County also said the following on Monday:

· The SW 61st Street will reopen to unrestricted traffic on or before Friday, December 9, 2022.

· No signed detour will be provided.

· Local access to property will be provided.

