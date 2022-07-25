Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Prosecutor, Public Defender promoted to Judge

(WCJB)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly announced the appointment of two new judges to the 3rd Judicial District in Shawnee County on Monday.

Brett Watson and Maban Wright will be filling the vacancies created by the retirements of Judge David Debenham and Judge Nancy Parrish.

Watson, who was born in Liberal, Kansas and attended law school at the University of Kansas, is a Deputy District Attorney with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He has previously worked as an Assistant County Attorney in Finney County.

Maban Wright, is currently Chief Public Defender with the Third Judicial Public Defenders Office. She is also active in the Kansas legal community as a member of the Women Attorney’s Association of Topeka, the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, and the Topeka Bar Association. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Idaho and resides in Topeka with her family.

District court judges in the 3rd Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project

Latest News

Live at Five
Another round of night storms is possible tonight
Another round of night storms is possible tonight
File image
Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute
Stull Church Fire
Stull Church Fire