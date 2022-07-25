Shawnee Co. Prosecutor, Public Defender promoted to Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly announced the appointment of two new judges to the 3rd Judicial District in Shawnee County on Monday.

Brett Watson and Maban Wright will be filling the vacancies created by the retirements of Judge David Debenham and Judge Nancy Parrish.

Watson, who was born in Liberal, Kansas and attended law school at the University of Kansas, is a Deputy District Attorney with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He has previously worked as an Assistant County Attorney in Finney County.

Maban Wright, is currently Chief Public Defender with the Third Judicial Public Defenders Office. She is also active in the Kansas legal community as a member of the Women Attorney’s Association of Topeka, the Kansas Women Attorneys Association, and the Topeka Bar Association. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Idaho and resides in Topeka with her family.

District court judges in the 3rd Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

