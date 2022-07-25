Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
14 year old Trace Toon made the Top 100 best teen mullets in the country.
Business up front, party in the back
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars

Latest News

100 AAPI small business grants will be awarded.
AAPI small businesses to receive a $2 million dollar boost to recover from pandemic losses
SMSgt Scott Moser has led Highland Park's AFJROTC program to its first Distinguished Unit Award...
Highland Park JROTC earns major honor for the first time in 34 years
Emporia police were called to a truck stop Monday night on the west side of town after...
Two arrested in connection to Emporia shooting
Jeremy Ward poses for a portrait in front of his home in the Ridgeview Homes mobile home...
Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh, July 12, 2022. The Justice Department is...
Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices