Monday forecast: Scattered showers, much cooler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off showers/storms are expected this week especially through mid-week with highs for most near or below average for this time of year. Enjoy it, next week the summer heat looks to return.

Taking Action:

While there are several chances of rain this week, the majority of the rain will occur at night and into the morning hours for some areas. Don’t cancel outdoor plans this week but certainly check back daily for updates and of course check the radar to see if there are storms near your area.

Highest chance of rain for today will be this morning and for areas north of I-70. While the chance of rain still may exist in some areas this afternoon, most spots will likely be dry.



There is a boundary near the Oklahoma border and if that moves far enough north today, that may be enough to produce a few strong to severe storms by this evening south of I-70 so that will be something to monitor. Not only will that lead to a risk of storms but also lead to hotter temperatures than expected near I-35.

A wide range in highs are expected for the next couple days from areas near the Nebraska border to areas near I-35 with today being the largest temperature spread. Cloud cover will remain the key factor as to the temperature trend this week as the models disagree on how much cloud cover will be in the area by the end of the week and weekend.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers/storms this morning with an isolated chance this afternoon. Highs will range from the low-mid 70s near the Nebraska border to low 90s near I-35 (mid-upper 90s if the front moves far enough north). Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. While most of the day will be dry there does remain a low chance for showers/storms at times. Models differ on exact timing of when the highest rain chance will be so this will be something to check back on for an update. Highs in the low 80s near the Nebraska border with upper 80s-low 90s southeast of the turnpike. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

The chance of rain increases again Tuesday night but lowers again on Wednesday with one final push of showers/storms Wednesday night from a cold front. This will keep most of northeast KS in the 80s Thursday through Sunday before heating back up in the 90s next Monday.

Long range outlook: The heat returns next week with most of the week in the 90s, possibly triple digits again.

Low risk for strong to severe storms late this afternoon/evening. Wind the primary threat. (SPC/WIBW)

