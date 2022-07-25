MHK man arrested for June shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested Friday night for punching a woman and shooting her in the leg last month.

Tyrell Harper, 25, was arrested in connection to an incident on June 5th where officials say he punched a 21-year-old Manhattan woman in the face and then shot her in the leg before firing multiple rounds into the air. The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Harper was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. As of Monday morning, Harper is being held at Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

