Advertisement

MHK man arrested for June shooting

(MGN)
(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested Friday night for punching a woman and shooting her in the leg last month.

Tyrell Harper, 25, was arrested in connection to an incident on June 5th where officials say he punched a 21-year-old Manhattan woman in the face and then shot her in the leg before firing multiple rounds into the air. The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Harper was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. As of Monday morning, Harper is being held at Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
14 year old Trace Toon made the Top 100 best teen mullets in the country.
Business up front, party in the back
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars

Latest News

Cottonwood Falls Fatal Fire
(KVOE) Cottonwood Falls Fatal Fire
One person was found dead following a fire at 101 8th St. in Cottonwood Falls on Saturday.
Woman dies following Chase Co. complex fire
SMSgt Scott Moser has led Highland Park's AFJROTC program to its first Distinguished Unit Award...
Highland Park JROTC earns major honor for the first time in 34 years
Shedrick Williams (left) and Keno Hopkins (right)
Two arrested in connection to Emporia shooting