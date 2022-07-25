Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of 13-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man whose gun was used in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl has struck a deal with prosecutors.

Last week, DeJuan Thomas Yelverton pleaded guilty to a single felony county of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2021 shooting death of DaMya Hudnall.

In exchange for his plea, felony charges of aggravated endangering of a child and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon were dismissed.

As of early Monday afternoon, Yelverton remained behind bars in the Shawnee Co. Jail on $150,000 bond.

Officials say the accidental shooting happened at 1717 SE 31st St. just before 11:30 a.m. on June 12, 2021. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says a toddler located Yelverton’s gun, which was loaded, and shot Hudnall once in the back of the head.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, but was take off of life support a few days later.

Shortly after the shooting, Yelverton told police that he set the gun on top of the fridge with the handle hanging over the side.

Court records show Yelverton will be sentenced on October 6, 2022 at 11 a.m.

