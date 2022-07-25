Man found with rifle at N. Topeka Walmart facing additional charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the man found last week with a rifle underneath his shirt in the North Topeka Walmart parking lot is facing additional charges.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Dahlkestiere D. Eichenlberger, 45, of Topeka is facing new counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a July 19 incident, and aggravated domestic battery from an incident on July 21. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office also said he was involved in a simple assault/battery on July 17, which was reported July 23.

Details of the specific incidents were not provided.

Eichenlberger was arrested for felony criminal threat after an incident at the North Topeka Walmart on Friday, July 22.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office say deputies located Eichelberger in the parking lot at 2600 NW Rochester Rd. and he was taken into custody prior to entering the store. They say he was carrying a short barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition on a sling underneath his clothing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.