KU’s Agbaji named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Ochai Agbaji has been named the 2021-22 Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.

The conference made the announcement on Monday after the KU standout had been nominated the week before. Agbaji, one of the most decorated players in KU men’s basketball history shares the honor with OU Softball Player Jocelyn Alo, the Big 12′s female athlete of the year.

“What a great honor to be named this among all the athletes in the Big 12,” Agbaji said. “It is humbling to be listed among Heisman Trophy winners, other national champions and great athletes. This would not be possible without my teammates, coaches and the KU support staff. We had a great run to the national title and it took a lot of people to get there, not just me.”

Agbaji is the fourth Jayhawk to receive the award from the Big 12, and all have been from the basketball program. Other recipients include Jacque Vaughn in 1997, Nick Collison in 2003 and Frank Mason III, who was a co-recipient in 2017.

Danny Manning and Rex Walters were Big Eight Conference Male Athletes of the Year.

Agbaji was selected last month in the NBA draft to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He started all four years while at KU, setting records for consecutive games of three-point shots made at 53. He also ended his time at KU as 15th top scorer with 1,652 points, 4th for 3-pointers made and attempted at 250 and 670, respectively, and 9th for his 3,978 minutes played.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.