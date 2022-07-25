Advertisement

KU senior safety named to preseason watch list

LAWRENCE, KS - October 23, 2021 - safety Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the...
LAWRENCE, KS - October 23, 2021 - safety Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics(Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics | Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. was named to the Jim Thorpe preseason watch list on Monday morning.

Logan is one of 35 players to be included on the watch list for the award given every year to the best defensive back in college football. The senior from St. Augustine, Florida is one of three Big-12 DB’s on the list, joining Julius Brents from K-State and Tre-Vius Hodges-Tomlinson from TCU. Logan is the first Jayhawk to be included on the preseason watch list since Darrell Stuckey in 2009.

Logan was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team earlier this month, and was a second-team all-conference player last year after leading all safeties in college football with 113 tackles.

