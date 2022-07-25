KU senior safety named to preseason watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. was named to the Jim Thorpe preseason watch list on Monday morning.

Logan is one of 35 players to be included on the watch list for the award given every year to the best defensive back in college football. The senior from St. Augustine, Florida is one of three Big-12 DB’s on the list, joining Julius Brents from K-State and Tre-Vius Hodges-Tomlinson from TCU. Logan is the first Jayhawk to be included on the preseason watch list since Darrell Stuckey in 2009.

Logan was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team earlier this month, and was a second-team all-conference player last year after leading all safeties in college football with 113 tackles.

