Kansas Secretary of State releases early voting numbers, reminds public of tabulator testing

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office released the latest early voting numbers on Monday.

As of 8 a.m., 111,280 advance ballots had been mailed out and 29,210 had been returned. The secretary’s office said 65,526 advance ballots had been cast in person.

Compare those numbers to this time in 2018 when 47,059 advance ballots were sent out and 14,982 were returned; and 17,777 people voted in person. The numbers were higher in 2020 when 303,584 advance ballots were sent out and 88,732 were returned. But this time that year, 15,108 had voted in person.

As for party affiliation, to date, 39,704 Democratic, 41,414 Republican, 447 Libertarian and 13,171 unaffiliated ballots have been cast. The ballot return rate is 26.2 percent.

The Secretary of State’s Office also sent out a reminder to Kansans that accuracy testing and tabulation will soon take place in all 105 counties in Kansas.

During the process, both proper and improper ballots are submitted through the tabulator to ensure the counting is accurate. Testing is open to the public.

Tabulators must be successfully tested before they can be used to count ballots in the Aug. 2 primary election.

