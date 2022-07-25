Advertisement

Kansas flags ordered at half staff in honor of fallen North KC police officer

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19,...
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings, and facilities on Wednesday, July 27 in honor of a North Kansas City police officer who was shot and killed while on duty on July 19.

Daniel Vasquez, 32, of Kansas City, Kansas was shot during a traffic stop and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City police officer whose like was taken too soon, Governor Kelly said. “My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss.”

Officer Vasquez began his service with the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021. His interment services will be held on Wednesday, July 27.

