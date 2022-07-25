K-State DB on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State senior cornerback Julius Brents was one of 35 players in college football named to the watch list for the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award on Monday.

The award, which is presented to the nation’s best defensive back every year, featured three Big 12 players on this year’s initial list. Brents was also a preseason All-Big 12 pick for 2022 after earning honorable mention accolades following last year’s campaign.

K-State has a long history with the Jim Thorpe Award, which includes 2002 winner Terence Newman, while Chris Canty was a finalist in both 1995 and 1996. Additionally, Jaime Mendez (1993), Nigel Malone (2011 and 2012) and Ty Zimmerman (2013) were each semifinalists.

Brents, who transferred from Iowa before the start of the 2021 season, started all 13 games for the Wildcats last year, totaling 49 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and an interception. He will kick off his senior season on September 3rd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against South Dakota.

