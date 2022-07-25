Advertisement

Highland Park JROTC earns major honor for the first time in 34 years

SMSgt Scott Moser has led Highland Park's AFJROTC program to its first Distinguished Unit Award...
SMSgt Scott Moser has led Highland Park's AFJROTC program to its first Distinguished Unit Award with Merit for the first time in 34 years.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Highland Park Junior ROTC program recently earned the Air Force Distinguished Unit Award with Merit for the first time in 34 years.

It all started several years ago, when a recruiter told Senior Master Sergeant Scott Moser there was an opening for an instructor position with the program.

SMSgt Moser was immediately interested in the position, and he already met one of the three requirements.

“You need to have a love and passion for teenagers, and I said ‘I have that’,” said SMSgt Moser.

So he got his four year degree required, retired, and got the job. From there, he started a complete reconstruction of the program.

“I took over in August of 2018 and it was a mess, absolute mess,” said SMSgt Moser. “There was only 39 cadets, I had nothing to go off of, there was no other instructor here, normally there’s two. And I was like ‘Ok, we got to fix this.’”

Fast forward nearly four years and one historic award later, and SMSgt Moser has certainly fixed things.

“Seeing how much this program has grown, I definitely think we did deserve that award because this program is just, it’s amazing,” said Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Jackie Perez. “It helps every person that comes in.”

When 13 News asked SMSgt Moser what the award means to him, he got emotional, and said it’s all for his students. “It’s really awesome because they did it. I was just the facilitator,” he said.

But for the students, SMSgt Moser is much more than just a facilitator. They described him as a role model that goes above and beyond to be there for them.

“A couple times I did have breakdowns, and I was like ‘I can’t do this’,” said Cadet Master Sergeant Nicolette Jones. “And some of those times, I could just go into his office, cry it out, talk to him a little bit, and I’d be good.”

The last four years were not easy, but SMSgt Moser is proud to have taken the program from almost shutting down, to distinguished with merit.

“Sometimes they have this perception that they have to be something because someone tells them they have to be something,” said SMSgt Moser. “And I like to tell them to look in the mirror and see what I see, and be that, be you.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
14 year old Trace Toon made the Top 100 best teen mullets in the country.
Business up front, party in the back
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars

Latest News

Ralph Knehans recalls the many planes he found and delivered to the Combat Air Museum in...
Salute Our Heroes: Retired Air Force engineer has story to tell at Combat Air Museum
A newly reopened eatery in Oakland is serving up authentic Mexican dishes and freshly made...
Fork in the Road: Oakland eatery serves up authentic Mexican dishes
Shelle Arnold, Salute Our Heroes
Salute Our Heroes: A volunteer dedicated to American Cancer Society for over a decade
Members of the Arab Shrine Temple of Topeka transport children and an adult family member to...
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka Shriners transport local youngsters to St. Louis children’s hospital