Friday stabbing suspect makes first appearance in court

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect arrested in a Friday night stabbing made his first appearance in court Monday.

Thomas McNorton, 29, faces charges for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, domestic battery and battery.

McNorton was arrested for a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Friday near NE Seward and Grattan St., where Topeka Police officers say they found a man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Court documents indicate that he was already free on bond and awaiting his next hearing in a separate domestic battery case.

McNorton’s next court appearance is set for September 14 and is currently being held without bond. McNorton was arrested early Saturday, July 23.

