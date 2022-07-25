Friday stabbing suspect makes first appearance in court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect arrested in a Friday night stabbing made his first appearance in court Monday.

Thomas McNorton, 29, faces charges for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, domestic battery and battery.

McNorton was arrested for a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Friday near NE Seward and Grattan St., where Topeka Police officers say they found a man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Court documents indicate that he was already free on bond and awaiting his next hearing in a separate domestic battery case.

McNorton’s next court appearance is set for September 14 and is currently being held without bond. McNorton was arrested early Saturday, July 23.

Stabbing suspect arrested in Friday night incident A 29-year-old man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened around 6 p.m. on Friday night in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.