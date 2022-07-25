First openly gay drag racer finds sponsorship in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas will be on display next month, when Travis Shumake takes the drag strip for the NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

Shumake is the first openly gay drag racer for the NHRA and the two groups signed on to sponsor his car.

President of Visit Topeka, Sean Dixon “,It aligned with us on several of our core values and missions and ultimately created visibility and inclusion in a sport that was core to us as a destination so what Travis does is allow us to be seen as more inclusive and to allow more people to understand that they can participate in a sport that happens in Topeka which is important to us”.

Shumake will race in a colorful pride-themed 24-foot, 4,000-horsepower, nitromethane burning rocket, that will be outfitted with the pride Kansas logo.

The design also features a modern geometric rainbow hood and matching parachutes.

“So to support Travis and to support the first openly gay driver in the sport which is important to us as a tourism event in itself and elevate another event, a new event and a community that’s being visible was great for us and the car is gonna look great,” says Dixon.

The Pride Kansas logo will represent the state’s inaugural week-long pride celebration happening in Topeka September 17th to the 24th.

Dixon says the sponsorship was 10 thousand dollars part of it was paid by visit Topeka and the other half raised through private donations.

Dixon says “,You know you can’t underscore this word in this but pride, we’re proud of the work we’re doing. We’re proud of being an inclusive destination and we’re proud of building awareness for Topeka to be a place that anyone can visit and feel like they have a place and this is just another way to do that and it’s awesome.”

